It was a nostalgic coincidence that Jos, Plateau State, ‘Home of peace and Tourism’ shimmered with pride as it played host city to the Miss and Mister Tourism Africa International 2025 World Finals. Far more than a pageant, the event was a dazzling cultural and diplomatic convergence, transforming Nigeria’s ‘tourism heartbeat’ into a vibrant continental melting pot.

Under the visionary partnership with the Plateau State Government and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, contestants from 23 African nations descended on Jos, lighting up the stage in a powerful reaffirmation of Africa’s growing influence as a premier global destination. The organisation’s foundation is built upon three essential pillars— Tourism, Talent, and Trade—a strategic vision aimed at using culture and creativity to drive economic growth.

As the event’s Founder and President, Ambassador Seth Santiago Roberts, described it, the platform is a “renaissance of Africa’s identity, where culture meets commerce and creativity becomes a bridge to economic growth.” Every contestant, he noted, represented “a living story of Africa’s potential,” shifting the focus from simply showcasing destinations to showcasing identity.

The evening culminated in the crowning of new continental ambassadors. Reyna Amboorallee of Mauritius captivated the judges with her poise and strong advocacy for sustainable tourism, earning the title of Miss Tourism Africa International 2025. She was followed by Neolin Jacob of Botswana as 1st RunnerUp and Margaret Abbah of Nigeria as 2nd Runner-Up.

On the men’s stage, Ednilton Delgado Da Cruz Silva from Cape Verde claimed victory as Mister Tourism Africa International 2025, with Takunda Ryan Chitope of Zimbabwe and Evans Ezekiel of Nigeria taking the runner-up positions. Further bolstering the movement, Jenna Andson Marie-Ange MEIYE DECASTEL (Gabon) and Zamzam Godana (Kenya) were honoured as Miss Tourism Africa International Ambassadors for their dedication to promoting Africa’s story across borders.