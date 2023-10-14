Jos Electricity Company Mourns Transformer Explosion Victims

Jos Electricity Distribution Company on Saturday mourned the death of no fewer than six causalities from the transformer explosion that occurred at Kabong community, Jos North Local Government Area, of Plateau State.

Saturday Telegraph had reports that nearby residential buildings and businesses were also destroyed during the fire disaster that followed the explosion.

In a statement issued by Dr Friday Adakole, the energy company’s Head of Cooperate Communications, it expressed its condolences to the families of individuals who suffered losses in the tragedy.

He said, “Jos Electricity Distribution Plc is anguished by the unfortunate incident at about 0313 hours today, affecting customers on our Kabong primary Distribution Transformer in the Kabong area, Rukuba Road Jos.

READ ALSO:

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was a result of a high-tension line snap onto the low-tension lines which resulted in a voltage supply outside the limits

The source feeder tripped off and inter-tripped the Transmission end source from Makeri Transmission Station.

“We will continue to be monitoring the situation closely and communicate the facts of this regrettable incident.

Equally, an evaluation of the root causes is underway, and appropriate measures will be put in place to avert future occurrences.

“We express our deepest sympathies to families who have encountered losses as a result of this incident.

“We are grateful to traditional and community leaders in the area for all their support in managing the effects of the accident.”