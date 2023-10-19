Jos DISCO To Sanitise Its Network In Four States To Prevent Future Accidents

The Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed has disclosed that the company would sanitize its networks in the four franchise states to prevent future accidents.

It would be recalled that six persons were recently electrocuted at Kabong, Jos, Plateau State as a result of a high-tension line snap onto the low-tension lines which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

Engr Mohammed stated this in his office on Thursday during a courtesy call by the two in-house unions to commiserate with him on the Kabong unfortunate incident of last Saturday.

The Managing Director who was pained by the occurrence of the accident disclosed that they are doing everything possible to address the challenges so that it does not happen again.

“We will sanitize our networks for the safety of our customers and even ourselves, We are going to replace all our wooden cross-arms with fibre cross-arms”.

On what the company was going to do regarding the victims, the Managing Director who expressed the determination of the company to keep supporting the families of the deceased and those injured during the accident said that the company would still be going to the community to commiserate with them.

“We will still be going back to the community to re-commiserate with them as they prepare to bury their loved ones in conformity with their faith “.

Earlier, the Assistant secretary-general of the National Union of Electricity Employees, Comrade Sikamta Ali Mshelinga who spoke on behalf of the leadership of the two in-house unions said they decided to visit the Chief Executive Officer to console him as a critical stakeholder in the industry.

According to him “We were worried and pained when we heard about the unfortunate incident. This is because as part of the company, whatever affects the company also affects us”.