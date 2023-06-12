Jos DISCO Commends NYSC Female Corps Member For Fencing Transformer To Prevent Vandalism

The management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc has commended a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Plateau State, Miss Inemesit Hope for fencing an electricity distribution transformer to prevent vandalism and enhanced safety as part of her community development service.

The Corper, Miss Inemesit Hope hails from Akwa Ibom State but resides in the Dadin Kowa axis of Jos, Plateau State.

The Managing Director, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed while making the commendation in Jos extolled the philosophy behind the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and said it has grossly fostered national integration and unity.

The Managing Director who disclosed that the activities of vandals have negatively impinged on the operations of the company commended Miss Inemesit Hope for fencing the transformer.

“You have added value to your host community by protecting the distribution transformer from vandalism. We want to sincerely thank you for this great gesture. We urge you to continue in this stead”, he said.

In their separate remarks, the Chief Operating Officer, Alhaji Mammanlafia Umar, the Chief Commercial Officer, Abubakar Jimeta and his Human Resources counterpart, Abubakar Mohammed as well as the Head of Regional Operations, Engr John Emeruwa all commended the Youth Coper for her noble feat in community development.

In her speech, an elated Miss Hope Inemesit disclosed that this was one of her numerous projects in Community Development Service since coming to Plateau State for the national assignment.

She said she desired to add value to whichever community she found herself stressing that she decided to fence the transformer to prevent it from being vandalised by the unscrupulous elements in society.

“We know that the facility belongs to the utility company but we are the end beneficiary of the services provided by the facility. Therefore, we should take ownership of it by protecting it for us to continue benefiting from its services”, she asserted.

Director of the NYSC in Plateau State Mr Joel J. Mambula, thanked the management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc for commenting on Miss Hope and opined that this gesture would spur others to emulate the Corper.

The Corper was honoured with a letter of commendation, a plaque, and a cash award.