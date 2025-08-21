Jos Disco Begins Distribution Of 109,000 Free Prepaid Metres

Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) has begun the installation of 109,000 free prepaid metres to its customers on its Band A feeders.

Acting Head of Corporate Communications Saratu Daudu said the gesture was in line with JED’s Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) Metering Scheme.

She said the initiative is aimed at improving service delivery and bridging the metering gap in its franchise areas of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau According to her, the exercise would focus strictly on providing metres for existing unmetered customers and replacing faulty meters only on Band A feeders.

Dauda pointed out that such customers would be given a complete installation kit comprising the metre and User Interface Unit, UIU, (for checking token values) and a metres card.