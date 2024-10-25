Jos: 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Police Net

Share

The Plateau State Police command said it has uncovered an Internet fraud – ster hideout in Agingi Community, Rukuba Road, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Emmanuel Adesina, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Jos. He noted that the command had also detained 11 suspects in connection with the criminal act.

He explained that two suspected Internet fraudsters had trafficked and confined nine boys, largely secondary school leavers, in a building. He further explained that the suspected fraudsters were teaching the young boys how to defraud innocent citizens using various means.

“The suspected fraudsters, who are both 23 years of age, confined these young boys, largely secondary school graduates, to a secluded residence.

Share

Please follow and like us: