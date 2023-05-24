Jordi Alba Confirms Barcelona Departure After 11 Years

MADRID, SPAIN – APRIL 26: Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on April 26, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has confirmed he would be leaving the club after 11 seasons at Camp Nou.
Speaking on Wednesday morning, Alba broke the news of leaving the club which was later confirmed by Barcelona.
Alba left the club as a youth player, passing through Gimnastic de Tarragona, Cornella, and then Valencia, before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2012.
He has won 17 trophies, including 6 La Liga titles, Champions League, and 5 Copa del Rey titles, across his 11 years at the club.
During his time he racked up 458 appearances, 29 goals, and 99 assists, totals he can add to against Celta Vigo and Real Mallorca before the end of the season.
Alba thanked his family for their support, and the fans, club, presidents, players, and club staff for allowing him to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for his team, Barcelona.
In a statement, Barcelona confirmed his exit and thanked him for his ever-positive and friendly relationship with every member of the Barcelona family. While at times controversial on the pitch, he is well-liked by many within the club.
Alba’s contract will be mutually terminated with the club, with some reports saying that he will forego up to half of the salary he was due at that time. With the Blaugrana trying to cut down their salary bill, this is a major step towards doing so.
Like Sergio Busquets, he will say goodbye to Camp Nou for the final time as a player on Sunday against Mallorca. The two will go down as two of the best ever, perhaps the best, in their positions in Barcelona’s history.
Alba, aged 34, has been a constant over the last decade, at times unstoppable – especially when combined with Lionel Messi.