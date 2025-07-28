Jordan, UAE Begin Air Drops Into Gaza After Israel Announced Series of Aid Measures

Jordan and the UAE have carried out air drops into Gaza after Israel announced a series of new aid measures. The IDF said aid corridors are being set up to “refute the false claim of intentional starvation” after aid agencies raised the alarm about spreading malnutrition in the Strip.

Jordan is also sending in 60 trucks carrying essential food supplies, the country’s state-run news agency reports – Egypt is also delivering more aid by land. Aid organisations have repeatedly warned that air drops are not sufficient to address the crisis in Gaza, with one calling it a “grotesque distraction”.

Approximately 160 air drop flights would be needed just to provide a single meal for each of Gaza’s approximately two million people, reports BBC. At least 133 people have died from malnutrition since the war began, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says Meanwhile, Imad Kudaya is a local journalist in Gaza and from al-Mawasi, in the south of the Strip, he has been telling BBC News about the recent air drops and the dangers involved for those on the ground.

“Most of those packages that have dropped from the sky – they have fallen in …places where if you go there you will put yourself in a very big risk. “Those place are evacuated and under Israeli control – so it is risky.” Imad says there is “good news” from the Egyptian Red Crescent who say that more aid trucks are going to be allowed into the Strip.