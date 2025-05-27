Share

Belgian Pro League side KAA Gent have officially announced the departure of Jordan Torunarigha, as the Nigerian international defender prepares to move on at the end of his contract next month.

Torunarigha, 27, joined the Buffaloes in 2022 from Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin and has since become a pivotal figure in the team’s defense. For his three-year stint, the centre-back made 145 appearances in all competitions, showcasing consistency, resilience, and leadership on the pitch.

A highlight of his time at Gent came in his debut season, when he played a key role in helping the club secure the Belgian Cup title. His standout performances also earned him a call-up to the Nigerian national team, marking a significant milestone in his professional career.

In a statement released by the club, KAA Gent confirmed that Torunarigha will be leaving as his contract comes to an end in June 2025, and both parties have agreed not to renew.

“Jordan has been a valuable member of our squad and a leader in our backline. We thank him for his dedication and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career,” the club said.

Torunarigha’s next destination has yet to be officially confirmed, but reports suggest a potential return to Germany is on the horizon, with several Bundesliga clubs reportedly monitoring his availability.

As he exits Gent, the versatile defender leaves behind a strong legacy of professionalism and commitment, having contributed significantly to the club’s domestic and European campaigns.

Share