Jordan To Treat 2,000 Sick Gaza Children – PM

Amid the devastating healthcare system in the coastal enclave, Jordan Prime Minister, Jaafar Hassan on Wednesday announced the readiness of his country to receive at least 2,000 sick Gaza children for medical treatment.

New Telegraph recalls that President Donald Trump has proposed that the United States should take control of Gaza and that the Palestinians be relocated to neighbouring Jordan and Egypt, which had been widely condemned.

Hassan, who reaffirmed Jordan’s position during a parliamentary session, said that there should be no resettlement nor displacement of Palestinians.

According to him, no solution to the Palestinian issue should come at Jordan’s expense.

He stressed that Jordan would not act unilaterally on matters concerning the future of Palestine and the region, reiterating that the country was working with Arab nations, alongside Egypt and Palestinians, to formulate a unified and clear Arab position on Gaza’s reconstruction.

“Supporting Palestinians’ resilience and defending their just rights are at the core of Jordan’s efforts.

“And a just resolution to the Palestinian cause based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is the foundation of achieving regional security, stability and peace,” he said.

The prime minister emphasised that Jordan’s stability and security, and the protection of its people, were paramount.

Hassan’s remarks came a day after Jordanian King Abdullah II rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during his visit to Washington.

