Jordan Henderson Joins Ajax

Jordan Henderson has terminated his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq and joined Ajax on a permanent basis.

The ex-Liverpool captain’s stay in the Saudi Arabia comes to an end just six months after he joined last July, when he signed a three-year deal.

Henderson, 33, has been handed a two-and-a-half-year contract by the Dutch giants.

Former Liverpool captain and club legend Gerrard played a pivotal role in bringing Henderson to the Middle East, with the midfielder featuring in 19 games across all competitions under his former skipper, registering five assists.

But Henderson will now join up with a resurgent Ajax who are now up to fifth in the Eredivisie table after winning five of their last six league matches.

New manager John van ‘t Schip said: “We wanted an experienced midfielder with leadership qualities.

“Partially due to injuries in the team, we were looking for someone who could step in immediately. Jordan Henderson is that type of player.

“His arrival means a huge enhancement for our squad. Both on and off the pitch, a football player of this calibre is important for our many young players.

“He’s an English international player and has won the Champions League and many other prizes with Liverpool.

“I am happy he’s here, and I think it’s very good for our club.”

Al Ettifaq confirmed Henderson’s departure at the same time, with club chiefs thanking the 81-cap England international for his contributions.

After ending his short stay in Saudi, Henderson said: “I’d like to thank the club, the fans and all involved for the opportunity and wish them the best for the remainder of the season.

“A lot of hard work is going in which I know will pay off in the future.”

With Henderson back in European football, his focus will be to secure his place in the England squad for Euro 2024.