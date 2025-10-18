Jonathan’s Ex-Aide, Dudafa Dumps PDP, Joins APC

As Gales of resignation and defection continue to hit the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), especially in Bayelsa State, Dr Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, former Senior Special Assistant to Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic matters and social events, has formally announced his resignation from the PDP.

This is as Dudafa announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Dr Dudafa, who also previously served as a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, made this announcement in a statement issued to newsmen in Yenagoa on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

In the letter of his resignation addressed to the Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Southern Opokuma/Ayibabiri Ward 8 in Kolokuma Opukuma local government area.

As sighted by this Correspondent, he stated that his decision to quit the PDP followed a period of deep reflection and consultation with his political associates, supporters, and family members.

Dr Dudafa, a son figure to former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, urged his supporters to remain steadfast.

The statement reads: ” I wish to formally announce my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This decision was not taken lightly, but after due consultation with my friends, political associates, and family members who have stood by me over the years, I have no other option than to take this decision.

“Throughout my time with the party, I have been deeply committed to our shared values and goals, and it has been an honour to work with so many dedicated individuals.

“The unresolved disputes, particularly at the national level, have significantly impeded our ability to move forward; rather, it created an environment of conflict that is no longer conducive to advancing the shared values and objectives.”

Political observers believe his resignation could signal realignments ahead of future political developments in Bayelsa and at the national level.