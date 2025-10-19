Jonathan’s Ex-Aide, Dudafa, Defects To APC

As gales of resignation and defection continue, especially in Bayelsa State, former Senior Special Assistant to Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters and Social Events, Dr. Waripamo-owei Dudafa, has formally announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Dudafa also announced his defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr. Dudafa, who also previously served as a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, announced in a statement issued to newsmen in Yenagoa on Saturday.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Southern Opokuma/Ayibabiri Ward 8 in Kolokuma Opukuma local government area, and sighted by this Correspondent, he stated that his decision to quit the PDP followed a period of deep reflection and consultation with his political associates, supporters, and family members.

Dr. Dudafa, who is a son figure to former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, revealed his switch to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and urged his supporters to remain steadfast.