April 1, 2025
Jonathan’s 2015 Election Role Marked Him Out As Great African Leader –Envoy

The Executive Secretary of the International Supreme Council for Peace Africa (ISCP), Ambassador Simeon Uwah, has observed that the concession by the former President Goodluck Jonathan, in the 2015 general election will continue to remain a model for leadership in Africa’s nascent democracy.

Speaking with journalists in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to commemorate former president Jonathan’s victory over Muhammadu Buhari 10 years ago, Uwah stated that Jonathan’s decision to exit power is a case study for African leaders who choose to stay tight amidst turmoil and crisis in their country.

He said: “Exactly ten years ago today, on March 31, 2015, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan made history by conceding defeat to Muhammadu Buhari after a fiercely contested presidential election.

“In an era where political leaders across Africa often resort to violence, electoral disputes, or unconstitutional manoeuvres to cling to power, Jonathan’s concession remains one of the most defining moments of African democratic maturity “Indeed, then, Nigeria’s democracy was draped in bright colours.”

Uwah noted that the memorable phone call that Jonathan put through to congratulate Buhari earned him accolades in the international community. He said: “His now-famous telephone call to Buhari was not just a gracious acceptance of electoral results – it was a deliberate commitment to peace, democracy, and national stability.”

