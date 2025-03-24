Jonathan Wins 2025 Founders Sunhak Peace Prize

Share

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been named the winner of the 2025 Founders Sunhak Peace Prize.

According to a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze said the award would be presented to Jonathan by the Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation in Seoul, South Korea.

According to him, Jonathan became the third person and the first African leader to receive this category of the Sunhak Peace Award, following former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Sen.

He noted that the 2025 award ceremony, which marks the 6th edition, will take place in Seoul on Friday, April 11, 2025, where Jonathan and other laureates will be honoured.

Eze said: “The Sunhak Peace Prize Committee said that Jonathan is being honoured with the Founder’s Prize due to his consistent mediation efforts and pro-democracy initiatives to foster peace across Africa.

“His contributions, particularly through organizations he chairs—including the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), the West African Elders Forum (WAEF), and the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP)—were instrumental in earning him this recognition.”

He further explained that the Founders Sunhak Peace Award and the Sunhak Peace Prize are two distinct categories of awards presented biennially to individuals and organizations acknowledged for their contributions to global peace and human development.

“Prominent past winners of the Sunhak Peace Prize include: Former Senegalese President Macky Sall, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, Dame Sarah Catherine Gilbert, co-developer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.”

Eze stated that Jonathan will receive his award alongside three other individuals recently announced by José Manuel Durão Barroso, Chair of the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee and former President of the European Commission.

The other laureates are: Patrick Awuah Jr., Founder and President of Ashesi University, Ghana; Hugh Evans, Co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen; Wanjira Mathai, Regional Director for Africa at the World Resources Institute.

The founder of the Sunhak Peace Prize, Hak Ja Han Moon, who leads an interreligious and international movement for peace, commended the laureates.

She said: “The lives of the laureates serve as an inspiring testament to how peace can be achieved through concrete actions and cultural transformation.

“Over the past decade, the Sunhak Peace Prize has identified and honoured individuals dedicated to addressing urgent global challenges, guided by three core values: respect for human rights, conflict reconciliation, and ecological conservation.”

Eze further noted that the Sunhak Peace Prize, established in 2015, recognizes individuals and organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary service to global peace and well-being in one of three areas: Sustainable human development, Conflict resolution and Ecological conservation.

