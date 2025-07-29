New Telegraph

July 30, 2025
July 30, 2025
Jonathan, West African Elders Converge On Banjul For Sahel Summit

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-president of Mali Dioncounda Traore and some members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) will be arriving in Banjul today to join more than 200 political leaders, policymakers, civil society representatives and development partners from across the world, for the first-ever Sahel Governance Forum, billed for July 30-31 2025.

The two-day conference with the theme “The Future of Governance: (Re)building Social Cohesion and Public Trust”, is holding against a backdrop of complex challenges, deepening political transitions, and urgent calls for governance systems that deliver for citizens in the Sahel States.

Convened by the Government of the Republic of The Gambia, in collaboration with the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the forum arrives at a critical moment for the region.

