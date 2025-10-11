Jonathan Under Intense Pressure to Declare for ADC

Sources in the know during the week told Saturday Telegraph that intense pressure is being mounted on former President Goodluck Jonathan to formally declare for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to realise his ambition of leading the country again.

Jonathan, who lost to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, is said to be the subject of a series of meetings being held by prominent Nigerians, most especially in the North, who are urging him to consider squaring up against incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2027.

Until recently, the Bayelsa State-born former leader refused to cave in to the pressure on him to run, but sources told our correspondent that he gave in when pressure began to mount from some quarters, which he thought were hitherto hostile to him.

A source close to the former president said, “Though I can tell you that his initial hardline stance against his eventual return to power has softened, he is considering giving it a trial, but with some conditions which he wanted those mounting the pressure on him to meet.”

According to the source, who pleaded not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the matter, the former leader expressed some reservations with regards to having any viable platform upon which he could run considering the fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which brought him to power in 2011 is enmeshed in internecine fracas which has crippled it.

“This however prompted him to call on those promoting his candidature to look for ways to resolve the crisis with an assignment for them to expel elements believed to be causing the rift, which they (the Jonathan must run elements) promised to fix.

“With the look of things, the possibility of using the PDP platform for the actualisation of his bid is fast evaporating considering how deep rooted the crisis in the party has become. What is happening now is that he (Jonathan) is being called upon to join the ADC,” the source said.

The source added that, “Already, many of his supporters have begun to move in droves into the ADC, preparatory to his eventual move anytime in the first quarter of next year when he is being expected by the leaders of the party(ADC).”

When asked if any concrete deal has been reached between the former president and the leaders of the ADC to warrant his eventual entry, the source said, “I don’t know, but I can tell you that former president Jonathan has done a lot of legwork by visiting prominent leaders of the party preparatory to his entry.”

Indeed it was confirmed that the former leader made some visits to prominent members and promoters of the ADC coalition arrangement such as the National Chairman, Senator David Mark, as well as a major presidential hopeful, Mr. Peter Obi.

“Former President Jonathan is under instruction from powerful people behind his bid todo the visitations and these elements are making things very soft for him and things are moving well,” the source said. When asked to reveal the ‘powerful people’ he alluded to, he said,

“These are prominent people from within the country mostly from the Northern parts of the country being prompted by external forces.

“These forces are afraid of a potential re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. They feel he would be too powerful to the extent that they (the Northern power hawks) would be unable to influence him, hence their need to look elsewhere and that former president Jonathan fits the bill perfectly, and that is why they are working day and night to draft him at all cost.”

Another source, who also pleaded not to be named, and who is very well embedded in the diplomatic community, stated that the ‘Jonathan Must Return’ agenda is also being encouraged by some governments in the Western Hemisphere, particularly the United States of America (USA), whose government shares some level of agreement on issues relating to gay rights.

“The project (Jonathan Must Return) is also enjoying support from overseas with some of the western governments showing some level of support and approval for it, ”the source said.