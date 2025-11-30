Jonathan To Tinubu: Guinea Bissau Coup Ceremonial

F ormer President Goouck Jonathan has told President Bola Tinubu that the recent coup in Guinea-Bissau could best be described as a ceremonial takeover of power by the military.

This came as he urged the leadership of the regional body, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to prevail on the junta to announce the outcome of the Presidential polls and release the opposition candidate from detention.

Responding to questions from newsmen after a meeting with the President, Jonathan said “I came this evening to brief Mr President what happened that is the tradition for former President, all these regional and Continental issues whenever you are involved when you get back home you have to brief the President because likewise leaders will meet I will not be there, so he will be able to get first hand information “Just like I mentioned in the press briefing, the key thing is that the election was concluded tallying of results was almost concluded.

In fact, the results are known, and the key thing is that the winner of that election must be announced “Well, you cannot kick out the military force otherwise, people will die, but let us know the winner of the election “So, what I am asking the ECOWAS leadership to do is to reach out to the leadership in Guinea-Bissau.

Talk to them; they are human beings, and they know the right thing to be done. First, for them to release the opposition man because the man has not committed any offense.

He didn’t announce himself as the winner of the election. If he had done that, they would say it’s a treasonable offence, so there is no reason to arrest him