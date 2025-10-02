New Telegraph

October 2, 2025
October 2, 2025
Jonathan To Olubadan Ladoja: I Wish You Successful Reign

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, describing his ascension as a significant moment in the history of the ancient city and a testament to a life of service, honour, and dedication to the people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Jonathan ex pressed confidence that the monarch’s reign will usher in peace, unity, and progress for the people of Ibadan and beyond.

Jonathan said: “I warmly congratulate His Imperial Majesty, the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, on his welldeserved ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

“Your emergence reflects the enduring strength of Ibadan’s traditional institutions and your personal legacy of service to your people.” The former President also prayed for wisdom, strength, and long life for the monarch as he begins his reign.

“May your time on the throne be marked by peace, prosperity, and continued growth for Ibadanland and for our dear country. I wish you a successful, impactful and long reign as you uphold the honour and traditions of your office,” he added.

