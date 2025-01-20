Jonathan to Nigerians: Japa Countries Were Also Built, Developed by People

Share

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised Nigerians seeking greener pasture in foreign countries to have a rethink and remain hopeful despite the nation’s challenges.

He also urged them to weigh in on the importance of collective effort in nation-building, stressing that these obstacles were surmountable.

Jonathan spoke in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State over the weekend during the inauguration of the Soybean Plant and Refinery of the CSS Group and the birthday celebration of Prof. John Kennedy Opara, former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

Speaking at the event, Jonathan cautioned against the increasing trend of migration, popularly referred to as “Japa,” urging Nigerians to contribute to the development of their homeland.

He said: “You don’t need to Japa. Those countries you are running to were built by people. “We must build this country together, and invest in it so that the youths can get jobs. “We must not run away from our responsibilities.

This country belongs to all of us, and we must not abandon it.” On his part, Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri said: “There is hope in Nigeria. So those who want to Japa, please, don’t Japa. Nigeria is a blessed country.

If we all key into what the private sector is doing, no one will Japa.” President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, addressed the nation’s food security issues, calling for urgent action to tackle hunger caused by high food price inflation.

He said: “The level of hunger in Nigeria is too high due to very high food price inflation,” stressing the need for accelerated efforts to expand food production, lower food costs, reduce import dependency, and support local farmers.

Adesina said: “There is no doubt that Nigerian farmers can feed Nigeria. They did when I was Minister of Agriculture under President Jonathan. The price of rice at the time was N8,000 per bag; today it is over N100,000 per bag.”

