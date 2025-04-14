Jonathan To Leaders: Learn From Otti’s Style Of Governance

Share

Former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has called on those in positions of leadership to take a cue from the exemplary leadership style of the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

Jonathan, an alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), made the call during the UNIPORT Alumni 80s Reunion Dinner and Award Ceremony held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The event, themed “Celebrating Excellence & Service to Humanity,” had the former President represented by Godknows Boladei Igali.

Jonathan noted, “The presence of Alex Otti in Abia State shows intentionality in leadership. He came prepared. Before now, when people heard ‘Aba made’, they laughed. Today, people are scrambling for Aba made.”

He continued, “Governance in Nigeria should take a cue from what is happening in Abia State, intentional leadership, the kind that was voted in to make a change.”

He urged other Nigerian leaders to emulate the impactful style of governance being demonstrated by Governor Otti.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Igali, commended the UNIPORT Alumni for their significant impact on Nigeria’s political and socio-economic development.

He said that UNIPORT is the only institution in Nigeria that has produced six governors and a Vice President, Dr. Jonathan who later became the President of Nigeria.

The recognition of Governor Otti’s performance came just a day after former President Olusegun Obasanjo commended him while commissioning the 46.36-kilometre Umuahia–Uzuakoli–Akara–Alayi–Abiriba Road, reconstructed by the Otti administration.

Governor Otti expressed gratitude to the UNIPORT 80s Alumni for choosing Umuahia for the reunion, 12 years after their last meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the tenure of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Governor.

He encouraged the group to meet more frequently and disclosed that the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, also a UNIPORT alumnus, would be willing to host the next reunion.

Otti urged his fellow alumni to join the political space, stressing that politics offers a greater opportunity to positively impact society than the corporate world.

He also informed guests about his administration’s ongoing projects, including the renovation and upgrading of 200 primary health centres and 221 schools across the 184 wards in the State.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to allocating 20% of the state’s annual budget to education and 15% to health.

The reunion featured a tour of some of these ongoing projects. The alumni applauded Governor Otti for the massive transformation in Abia State, noting that they were proud of his accomplishments in under two years.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT, Owunari Georgewill, commended Governor Otti’s strides in infrastructure, waste management, and power supply. He also lauded the Governor for his intervention in the university, including constructing the Faculty of Social Sciences building.

He appealed for further support, highlighting the need for accommodation for over 40,000 students and 5,000 staff.

Chairman of the UNIPORT 80s Reunion Steering Committee, Benjamin Owuapu Willie, explained that the reunion group was birthed from compassion, following the death of one of their brightest alumni, Eze Alomefuna (popularly known as RICO), a first-class graduate of Economics, in 2019.

He said the group came together led by Otti to support RICO’s burial and raise a trust fund for his family.

That initiative evolved into what is now known as UNIPORT 80s.

The event featured the presentation of Excellence & Service to Humanity awards to select alumni who have distinguished themselves.

Dignitaries at the event included Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, among others.

