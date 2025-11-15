Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, will on Thursday chair the launch of the biography of former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Victor Attah, in Abuja.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Udeme Nana, a member of the Planning Committee and former Media Adviser to Obong.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the programme, in Uyo on Friday, Nana said the event would coincide with Attah’s 87th birthday celebration.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, would grace the occasion as Special Guest of Honour and Guest of Honour, respectively, while the state governor, Umo Eno, will serve as the Chief Host.

He said, “Today, I want to formally announce on behalf of the Central Planning Committee for the launch of the biography of His Excellency, Architect Obong Victor Attah, who, by the grace of God, will turn 87 on Thursday, 20th November this year.

“On that date, he will formally present what may be described as his biography. The title of the book is Attah: Architect of a New Democratic Dawn.

READ ALSO:

“The chairman of that occasion will be no less a personality than the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“The sitting President, who was incidentally one of Obong Victor Attah’s colleagues, will be the special guest of honour. The Senate President has also been invited as a special guest, while the sitting governor, Umo Eno, another successor by protocol, is the chief host.”

He extolled Attah as one of the best presidents Nigeria ever had, arguing that the former governor could have transformed the country if given the opportunity.

He added, “Since the advent of democracy in 1999, I have said that if Obong Attah had become the President of Nigeria, he would have turned the fortunes of this country around sustainably. Obong Attah is a consummate patriot, a deep thinker, very knowledgeable, creative, cerebral, versatile, and hardworking.”

“The chairman of that occasion will be no less a personality than the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“The sitting President, who was incidentally one of Obong Victor Attah’s colleagues, will be the special guest of honour. The Senate President has also been invited as a special guest, while the sitting governor, Umo Eno, another successor by protocol, is the chief host.”