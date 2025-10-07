Jonathan Set For Honour As Hero In Peace Making

Jonathan Ojadah, Global President of the UNIPGC and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has been nominated as a hero in the Peace Making category for the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebration in Kenya.

The prestigious recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to advancing peace, good governance, and sustainable development across Africa.

Mashujaa Day, a national public holiday in Kenya, is observed annually on October 20 to honour heroes and heroines who have made significant positive impacts on society.

Dr. Ojadah’s nomination underscores his unwavering dedication to promoting peace and stability across the continent.

As part of the celebration, he has been invited to a pre-event ceremony in Nairobi on October 17, 2025, ahead of the main event scheduled to hold in Kitui County on October 18, 2025. The event will be graced by the President of Kenya, where Dr. Ojadah will be officially recognized and honoured for his contributions to peace making.

The National Heroes Council, chaired by Hon. Angwenyi Jimmy Nuru Ondieki, MGW, has extended an official invitation to Dr. Ojadah, with arrangements already made for his accommodation during the festivities.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Dr. Ojadah’s career and highlights his tireless efforts to promote peace and development in Africa.

Dr. Charles O. Wambia, OGW, CoP CEO/Director, congratulated Dr. Ojadah on his nomination, commending his dedication to advancing peace and good governance.

The honour not only acknowledges Dr. Ojadah’s achievements but also reinforces the crucial role of peace making in fostering sustainable development and stability across the continent.

His recognition at Mashujaa Day serves as an inspiration to others to follow in his footsteps and contribute meaningfully to societal progress.