Jonathan Salutes Good Legacies, Selfless Services Of Spiff

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the late Inatimi Spiff as a rare breed of politician with an unblemished track record of public service.

Dr Goodluck Jonathan noted that Spiff was one political leader no one could cast aspersions on.

Speaking on Saturday at Cameron-Ama Square, Twon-Brass, in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State during the burial ceremony of the late Spiff, the former Nigerian President pointed out that although Inatimi Spiff did not live up to the scriptural 70 years on earth, was evident from his biography that he was a good man in every respect, hence his appointment as Secretary to State Government while he was yet 40 years of age.

He, therefore, encouraged members of the bereaved family and the community to take solace in the positive legacy he had left behind.

Speaking earlier, Governor Douye Diri said Spiff distinguished himself as a politician who was well-known and appreciated as an honest, truthful, incorruptible, and God-fearing man.

Represented at the ceremony by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor emphasized that every individual would answer the question of how they lived their lives, which would determine their eternal destination.

Citing the Scripture from Matthew 25, the Bayelsa Chief Executive noted that Inatimi Spiff during his lifetime clothed the naked, fed the hungry, sheltered the homeless, and visited the sick, and for that reason, he was at home with his Creator.

Governor Diri, therefore, admonished the family to see his exit as a clarion call to emulate his good life of honesty, kindness and good neighbourliness.

On his part, the former Governor of old Rivers State, Ada George, who was represented at the service, described the departed senator as a dutiful, loyal and competent administrator, adding that he never regretted appointing him as the Secretary to the State Government.

In his brief exhortation taken from Psalm 103:4, the State Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Pastor Femi Adejumo, advised everyone to see life as a precious gift from the Almighty Creator that must be accounted for someday after one’s sojourn on earth.

Pastor Adejumo stressed the need for people to make peace with God by living their lives to please the Giver of life and impact society positively in their lifetime as no amount of prayer can decide their place in eternity the moment they die.