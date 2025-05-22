Jonathan Recalls Time N’Assembly Override Presidential Vetoes On Bill

Share

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday recalled a time when Nigeria boasted a vibrant National Assembly, capable of overriding presidential vetoes on important bills.

Jonathan made the remark at the Champions of Nigerian Content Awards Dinner, organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The former president recalled his eagerness to sign the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Bill into law. He noted that the bill, sponsored by Senator Lee Maeba of Rivers State and others, was a product of a truly dynamic legislature.

He further highlighted the Assembly’s assertiveness, recalling how it passed the Niger Delta Development Commission bill into law despite President Obasanjo’s reluctance to sign it.

READ ALSO

“When I was acting President in 2010, and the National Assembly presented the bill, I promptly signed it and we quickly established a monitoring body. Someone like Lee Maeba, the bill’s originator, and his group also deserve recognition. That was a period when the National Assembly truly lived up to its name.

“In 2000, the NDDC bill was also vetoed by the National Assembly. They overrode President Obasanjo’s refusal. Typically, in other countries, it is the President who vetoes bills.

“But in Nigeria, during the law-making process, it is the National Assembly that can exercise the veto. If the President does not assent to a bill within 30 days, the National Assembly can reconvene and, with a two-thirds majority calculated by headcount, not voice vote—enact the bill into law.

“That is how the NDDC Act came into being, thanks to a truly vibrant National Assembly.

“I would like to use this opportunity to commend Lee Maeba and his team,” Jonathan concluded.

Share