Jonathan, Okonjo-Iweala, Dangote, Neya Uzor-kalu, Others Receive Thisday Awards

THISDAY/Arise Media Group has honoured distinguished Nigerians who excelled in their different endeavours in 2024.

Speaking at the award night yesterday, the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Thisday/Arise Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena, said the award was to celebrate them for their contribution to the development of the country in 2024.

Obaigbena paid tribute to those who taught him rudiments of journalism. He said it is a privilege to honour the best in Nigeria.

Among those honoured were former President Goodluck Jonathan; Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Chairman of Troyka Group, Biodun Shobanjo; Chairman of the Board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Aminu Bello Masari; founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc., Atedo Peterside, and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

Others were Chairman of Sun Newspaper, Neya Uzor-Kalu; Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; Co-Founder of Guaranty Trust Bank GTBank Plc., Fola Adeola;

Chairman of Board of Seplat Energy, Udoma Udo Udoma; former Senate President, David Mark; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Globacom Limited, Mike Adenuga, and former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

The newspaper also honoured the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Year.

