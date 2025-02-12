New Telegraph

February 12, 2025
Jonathan Off To Addis Ababa To Speak At UN, Ethiopian Govt’s Events

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is scheduled to leave Abuja on Tuesday for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will be attending two different programmes organised by the Ethiopian Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), respectively.

Jonathan will first attend a policy dialogue on climate-resilient irrigation and Africa’s Food sovereignty organised by the Ethiopian Government in Addis Ababa on Wednesday 12 February, 2025.

Two days later, he is billed to present a highlevel keynote speech at the launch of the United Nations report on ‘Advancing Inclusive Development: Policy options for Burkina Faso, Guinea, Gabon, Mali and Niger.’

The report, which is a joint initiative of UNDP, the African Union Commission (AUC), and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), is an innovative venture tailored to support inclusive transitions.

