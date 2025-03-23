Jonathan: Nigeria’s image must guide leaders’ actions

Share

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has advised members of the three arms of government in the country, the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary to do the right things while in office and avoid taking actions that could negatively impact the image of the country.

He noted that the placing of a country in the eyes of the international community and how much investments it could attract depended on the positive actions of its leaders towards advancing democracy and good governance.

Jonathan spoke in Abuja yesterday as the Chairman at the Haske Satumari Foundation Colloquium, which focused on promoting social change and empowerment through diversity, equity, and inclusion.

According to a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President also noted that, as a leader from the Niger Delta, people have been reaching out to him to comment on the political situation in Rivers State.

He, however, stressed that it was not the norm for former presidents to comment on policies and actions of their successors to avoid heating up the polity.

The former president however rendered his advice in the form of a proverb.

He said: “Of course, what is happening in Nigeria today regarding the situation in Rivers State is like an Indian proverb, which says that ‘if somebody is really sleeping, you can easily wake up that person but if someone is pretending to sleep, it will be difficult to wake the person up.’

He added that the key actors in Nigeria know the correct thing to do but they are refusing to do it.

He said: “They are pretending to sleep and waking up such a person is extremely difficult.”

He also stated that building a society where no one is oppressed is the hallmark of good leadership; one that leverages the transformative power of diversity, equity, and inclusion for social change.

In charging the three arms of government not to compromise their offices and positions, Dr. Jonathan further said: “Whatever happens in a country, the decisions taken by the executive arm of government, the parliament and the judiciary affect everybody. Whatever we do affect everybody, and if we must build a nation for our children and grandchildren, no matter how painful it is, we must try to do what is right.”

Speaking further on the theme of the colloquium, the former President said: “I believe that it is mark of good leadership and governance to be able to leverage the transformative power of diversity, equity, and inclusion for social change. As a leader, I have seen how these values can bring people together, foster a sense of belonging, and unlock the full potential of individuals and communities.

“However, I have also seen how the absence of these values can lead to division, inequality, and social unrest. It is therefore our responsibility, as leaders and change-makers, to promote a culture of diversity and inclusion, one that values and respects the dignity and worth of every human being and protects the interests of all.

“We must not forget that societies that embrace DEI are more innovative, resilient, and harmonious. I know this because I saw how policies that promoted gender equality, youth empowerment, and regional balance during my time as President, helped bridge divides and foster national unity.”

