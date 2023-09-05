Jonathan: Nigeria Not Yet A Nation

…We’re practising pusdo-democracy – Ezekwesili

Political leaders and opinion moulders, on Tuesday, dissected issues affecting the country and said integration, which would have unified the country, failed at an early stage.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili, at a book presentation in Abuja, said Nigeria’s founding fathers weaponised ethnicity.

Jonathan who chaired the event, stated that Nigeria is not yet a nation.

Though the former president said he was not blaming Nigeria’s forefathers “but they failed to integrate us into a proper nation; we operated as individual interest.”

Jonathan added that comments of some former leaders indicated that there is no nation called Nigeria.

“Yes it is a geographical entity, it is a country, it is a state, it has laws but there is no nation.

“The country was so polarised, especially during the early political party formation, and the parties were regional parties. There was no sense of commitment to integrate Nigeria into an entity that you can say yes, this is a nation with core values, with common philosophy and people who will be patriotic to that nation.

“Most of the parties belong to regions, then there were so alliances for the purpose of ruling the country,” he noted.

The former president compared Nigeria with Tanzania but stated that Julius Nyerere abolished tribe and religion.

“They have two major religions -Christianity and Islam. Nyerere did not want multi-party, not that I am against multi-party, but he said if I go multi-party, the parties may take regional cleavages or go into religious cleavages. Maybe you will have a Christian party or a Muslim party.

“And when we go that way, they will have problems, the country will be divided and that sense of nationality will not be there, that is why he advocated for one party.

“Late Kenneth Kaunda did the same thing in Zambia. He advocated for one party to unite the people first, that is at the beginning of their independence.

“Another thing Nyerere did was that he selected the language that is presently pan-East Africa, the Swahili. But at that time, it was not even a pan-East Africa,” he said.

Fayemi who keynote speaker, said Nigeria is not working the way it ought to be.

The former Ekiti governor who agreed that Nigeria has not realised her potential, accused the elites of not producing principled leadership.

He argued that what Nigeria needs is alternative politics and not an alternative party.

Fayemi condemned winner-takes-all in Nigerian politics and recommended for proportional representation in government, among political parties who participated in an election.

“Making Nigeria work is how you build a consensus. We should begin to look at what we call proportional representation.

“We must ensure that everybody is a critical stakeholder and stop the winner-takes-all syndrome,” he said.

Ezekwesili said Bostowana is the only country that practises democracy in Africa, adding, “Democracy has not failed in Africa. The problem of Africa is corruption in leadership.

“African problems are created by the elites.

“We have resorted to practicing pseudo-democracy and we must pay the price for it. Most African countries practice democracy in the breach and we must face the consequences.

“Democratic decisions has not reduced poverty, enhanced productivity; did not increase life expectancy, did not improve delivery of services,” she said.

The event was the 60th birthday of Prof. Udenta O. Udenta, the first National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), which also coincided with the presentation of his 21 books.