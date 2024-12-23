Jonathan Mourns Victims Of Stampedes, Urges Compassion At Christmas

Share

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the families of the victims of the stampedes during three charity events across the country which resulted in the death of about 67 people in one week.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Jonathan said the tragedies have left the whole country in shock.

In a statement issued on Monday, by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President urged the authorities to provide the necessary support to the victims and ensure that measures are put in place to prevent such occurrences in the future.

He also prayed that God to grant the nation the “strength and resilience to overcome our challenges and for brighter days ahead for our beloved country.”

Jonathan said: “I am deeply saddened by the recent tragic stampede incidents that have claimed the lives of our fellow citizens in various parts of the country where palliatives were scheduled to be shared by public-spirited groups and individuals.

“The unfortunate incidents have left all of us in shock and sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who have lost their loved ones and with those who have been injured.

“As we navigate through this painful period, I encourage all Nigerians to show compassion and solidarity, especially during this festive season. Christmas is a time of love, unity, and hope. It reminds us of the importance of caring for one another and working towards peace and harmony in our communities.”

In his goodwill message ahead of Christmas, Jonathan also implored Nigerians to show solidarity and compassion and pray for the good of the nation during the Yuletide.

He described Christmas as a time of love and hope when people care for one another and work towards peace and harmony in their communities.

“I urge every Nigerian to embrace the spirit of Christmas by extending a hand of friendship to those in need and fostering unity across all divides. May this season rekindle our collective resolve to build a nation founded on justice, fairness, and mutual respect.

“Let us also pray for the wisdom, strength and resilience to overcome our challenges and for brighter days ahead for our beloved country. May the new year bring renewed hope and prosperity for us all,” Jonathan added.

