Jonathan Mourns Shagari’s Wife, Saratu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Saratu Shehu Shagari, the last surviving wife of Nigeria’s former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

In a condolence message personally signed by him, Dr. Jonathan described the late matriarch as a woman of grace and service, whose life exemplified humility and devotion to family and community.

He stated; “It is with deep sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Hajiya Saratu Shehu Shagari, the last surviving wife of former President Shehu Shagari.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire Shagari family, the people of Sokoto State, and all Nigerians who held her in high esteem.

“In this moment of loss, I join you to celebrate a life lived with quiet dignity, grace and service. Hajiya Saratu’s courage, humility and steadfast faith serve as a fine example for us all. Her many years of devotion both to her family and her community leave behind a legacy of love, compassion and dignity.