Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of ex-presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe.

Jonathan described the ex-Presidential spokesperson, as a courageous and dedicated public servant.

In a letter of condolence to the Okupe family, Jonathan noted that the late politician made considerable contributions to the growth and development of the country.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Dr Doyin Okupe, who has passed on.

“Dr Okupe, who served in our administration as a Senior Special Assistant on public affairs, was not just a dedicated public servant but also a loyal and passionate advocate for the progress and development of our great nation.”

The former President in a statement by his media aide: Ikechukwu Eze, also affirmed that during the time that Okupe worked with him, the former presidential aide demonstrated unwavering commitment, exceptional diligence, and a profound sense of duty.

He stated further: “His contributions to our administration and his relentless efforts in defending our policies and advancing the cause of good governance will always be remembered.

“He was a man of conviction, courage, and wisdom, whose impact transcended his immediate roles and touched the lives of many.

“Dr Okupe’s passing is a great loss to our nation, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

“As we mourn his departure, we take solace in the fact that he lived a life of purpose and left behind a legacy of service and dedication.”

