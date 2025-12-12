Jonathan Mourns Late Bayelsa Dep Gov, Ewhrudjakpo

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed deep shock over the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Jonathan, in a press statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, described the deceased as a devoted public servant, a true patriot, and a loyal steward of Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

He noted that throughout his years in public service, the late Deputy Governor served the people of Bayelsa with unwavering passion and earned widespread admiration.

He recalled Senator Ewhrudjakpo’s hard work, commitment, and lifelong pursuit of knowledge, highlighting the distinction he brought to every

office he held.

Jonathan said: “From his service as Commissioner, to the Senate, and later as Deputy Governor, Senator Ewhrudjakpo was known for his depth, insightful grasp of governance, eloquence, and warm sense of humour.”

Dr Jonathan further described his passing as a profound loss to the Government and people of Bayelsa State, as well as to his family and all who worked closely with him.

“Senator Ewhrudjakpo will be remembered for his forthrightness, dedication to duty, and steadfast commitment to the development of Bayelsa,” he said.

The former President extended his heartfelt condolences to the Ewhrudjakpo family and the Government of Bayelsa State, urging them to find solace in the impactful life of service he lived in devotion to his people.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Deputy Governor’s soul.