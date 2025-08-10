Jonathan Mourns Late Audu Ogbeh

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of a former National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The former President described him as a “distinguished public servant, experienced politician, and respected elder statesman.”

In a condolence message issued yesterday by Jonathan’s media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President hailed the late Ogbeh’s decades of service to Nigeria and noted that his life was defined by patriotism, humility, and a steadfast commitment to national unity and development.

Jonathan said, “Chief Ogbeh’s life was marked by a deep sense of patriotism and selfless service to our dear country.

“In his various roles, including as a teacher, former Minister and one-time National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), he displayed uncommon patriotism, deep intellect, and an unwavering commitment to the ideals of unity, democracy, and national development.”

The former president lauded Ogbeh’s contributions to agricultural development and democratic governance, describing them as a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Jonathan extended condolences to Ogbeh’s wife, children, and the entire Ogbeh family of Otukpo, Benue State, as well as to the government and people of Benue State. He also expressed solidarity with all Nigerians mourning the late politician.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, the people of Benue State, and all Nigerians who mourn him. May God grant his gentle soul eternal rest and comfort all who are bereaved,” he said.

Chief Ogbeh, a veteran politician, farmer, and elder statesman, was widely respected for his integrity, intellect, and dedication to public service. He served in several key political roles during his career, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political and agricultural landscape.

Kalu on Ogbeh

Ogbeh, man of uncommon wisdom, humility, integrity

In his tribute, Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, described Ogbeh as a man of uncommon wisdom, humility, and integrity.

Also, he said that his passion for the growth of our growth of our nation, especially in agriculture and rural development, was unmatched. Nigeria has lost a true patriot.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ogbeh family, the government and people of Benue State, and all Nigerians mourning the elder statesman. I pray to God to grant him eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear the loss,” he wrote in his tribute.

Ogbeh, an unfillable void – LP

Onyekachi Eze

ABUJA

In a statement signed on behalf of the Labour Party (LP), the Interim National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, said that the death of the former national party of the PDP as an “unfillable void” in the chronicles of the nation’s political terrain.

Usman said Ogbeh was a principled and patriotic public servant who served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities.

She noted that at a time when the nation’s leadership is plagued by a dearth of genuine and principled leaders, “the loss of such a rare statesman is indeed a painful blow to the country.”

Usman said she lost a father and a mentor, stating that from the time she met him till his passing, “Chief Ogbeh never wavered in his readiness to offer wise counsel and guidance whenever called upon.”

She added that as the nation mourns his death, “we must take solace in the fact that Chief Ogbeh lived a truly fulfilled life.

“From his early years as a teacher, to his foray into politics where he rose to the pinnacle of leadership, from his remarkable public service record to his outstanding success as a farmer, his was a life dedicated to service and excellence.

“On behalf of the entire Labour Party family, I extend our deepest condolences to the Ogbeh family, his associates, and the Nigerian people at large.”

Huge blow to our political firmament, says Mark

Onyekachi Eze

ABUJA

Interim National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Senator David Mark said the death of Chief Audu Ogbeh was a huge blow to the national political firmament.

Mark, in a statement by his media aide Paul Mumeh, described Ogbeh as among “the rare breed of political leaders who genuinely believed in the unity of Nigeria, where no citizen should be oppressed or denied the opportunity to fulfil their dreams.”

He described the former PDP National Chairman as a forthright leader who upheld the sanctity of truth and devoted himself to the service of humanity.

“Ogbeh preached justice, fairness, and equity. He was morally upright even in the face of adversity,” Mark said.

Mark said the nation has lost one of its finest and most fertile minds, a man who gave his all in service to both our country and humanity.

He stated that Ogbeh will be remembered for his brilliance, forthrightness, and unwavering integrity, and urged the government and people of Benue State and his immediate family to take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

Ogbeh, patriot, principled politician – Atiku

Onyekachi Eze

ABUJA

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in his tribute, described the sudden death of former Agriculture Minister, Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh, as a rude shock and loss of a patriot and principled politician.

Atiku, in a statement by his media office, said the late Ogbeh was a quintessential gentleman, “affable and amiable friend and reliable political ally, whose immense contributions to nation-building would be sorely missed.”

He recalled that Ogbeh’s chairmanship of the PDP from 2001 to 2005 was impactful, and said the late statesman was a renowned family man, an Idoma community steward, and a great ambassador of Nigeria globally.

“He was a detribalised and development-minded politician. One who combined intellectualism with pragmatism. He was also a true defender of liberal democracy. His type is difficult to replace,” Atiku