Jonathan Mourns Late Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

…says Adebanjo a symbol of courage, and resilience, a national hero, crusader for justice

Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayodele Adebanjo.

Jonathan described the late elder statesman as a symbol of courage and resilience.

In a statement he released on Friday, Dr Jonathan noted that Chief Adebanjo was a national hero and crusader for justice who continued to advocate for a better society till the very end.

The statement was signed by Jonathan’s media aide: Ikechukwu Eze.

Jonathan said: “I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, over the passing of the late elder statesman and notable nationalist who died at the age of 96 years.

“Chief Adebanjo was a revered leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation Afenifere and a national hero who dedicated his life to the service of our nation. He was a symbol of resilience and commitment to the good of our society.

“Throughout his life, he championed the cause of the common man, advocating for democracy, good governance, and the rights of all Nigerians for whom he continued to crusade for a better society till the very end.

“His passing is a profound loss to our nation, as he was a man of unwavering principles, courage, and dedication to the ideals of justice, equity, and unity. May God grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

