Jonathan Mourns Ex -Minister, Ogbeh

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of a former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The former President described him as a “Distinguished public servant, experienced politician, and respected elder statesman.”

In a condolence message issued on Saturday, according to a statement by Jonathan’s media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President hailed the late Ogbeh’s decades of service to Nigeria and noted that his life was defined by patriotism, humility, and a steadfast commitment to national unity and development.

Jonathan said, “Chief Ogbeh’s life was marked by a deep sense of patriotism and selfless service to our dear country.

“In his various roles, including as a teacher, former Minister and one-time National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he displayed uncommon patriotism, deep intellect, and an unwavering commitment to the ideals of unity, democracy, and national development.”

The former president lauded Ogbeh’s contributions to agricultural development and democratic governance, describing them as a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Jonathan extended condolences to Ogbeh’s wife, children, and the entire Ogbeh family of Otukpo, Benue State, as well as to the government and people of Benue State.

He also expressed solidarity with all Nigerians mourning the late politician.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, the people of Benue State, and all Nigerians who mourn him. May God grant his gentle soul eternal rest and comfort all who are bereaved,” he said.

Chief Ogbeh, a veteran politician, farmer and elder statesman, was widely respected for his integrity, intellect, and dedication to public service.

“He served in several key political roles during his career, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political and agricultural landscape.