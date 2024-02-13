Jonathan mourns ex-Chief of Staff, Arogbofa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed shock over the passing of Brigadier General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (rtd), his former Chief of Staff, who died at the age of 72. Jonathan in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, to the Arogbofa family and the people of Ondo State, described him as a dedicated and loyal Nigerian who served our nation and humanity to the best of his abilities. He further noted that Arogbofa was a sincere patriot with an enviable record both in public service and the military where he rose to the rank of Brigadier General. The former President stated: “Gen. Arogbofa was a devoted officer and sincere patriot whose passion and dedication to duty stood him out and reflected in the considerable achievements he made towards the development of our nation. “He will be remembered for his professionalism, passion for service and commitment to the task of nation building.”