Jonathan mourns Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has condoled with the family of Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife as well as the Government and people of Anambra State on the passing of the former governor of the state who died at the age of 85 years.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan described late Ezeife as a selfless leader who stood for equity and justice.

In a condolence letter to the family of the former governor, Jonathan urged them to take solace in the fact that he lived an impactful life and left behind lasting legacies. The former President further stated: “Chief Ezeife was an elder statesman and patriotic leader who was steadfast in his love for Nigeria and the promotion of equity, peace and national development. He was a voice of reason, a mentor to many, a public servant with a reputation of honour and dignity