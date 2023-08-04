Jonathan Mourns Bayelsa Ex-Chief Judge, Abiri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the immediate past Chief judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri, describing her as a dedicated servant in the temple of justice.

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased and the Government of Bayelsa State, the former President noted that she left an enviable track record of honesty and integrity, adding that the jurist would be sorely missed.

In the message the President said: “I condole with the Abiri and Waritimi families and the Government of Bayelsa State on the demise of the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri who died on Thursday August 3, 2023.