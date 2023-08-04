New Telegraph

August 4, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 4, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jonathan Mourns Bayelsa…

Jonathan Mourns Bayelsa Ex-Chief Judge, Abiri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the immediate past Chief judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri, describing her as a dedicated servant in the temple of justice.

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased and the Government of Bayelsa State, the former President noted that she left an enviable track record of honesty and integrity, adding that the jurist would be sorely missed.

In the message the President said: “I condole with the Abiri and Waritimi families and the Government of Bayelsa State on the demise of the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri who died on Thursday August 3, 2023.

Post Views: 1

Read Previous

United Nigeria Airlines Gets Approval To Fly Ghana Route Approval
Read Next

Duamlong: From Football To Canvas