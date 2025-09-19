Jonathan, Mahama, Obasanjo Call For Rethinking Of Democracy For Devt

…Democracy risks collapse unless….. Jonathan

President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, alongside former Presidents of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as other global leaders and policymakers, have called for a rethinking of Africa’s democratic practices to ensure that it delivers peace, accountability, and sustainable development to the people.

New Telegraph reports that the leaders spoke at the 2025 edition of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue in Accra, Ghana.

These were contained in a statement on Friday by Communications Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Dickson Ominabo.

Reflecting on the theme, “Why Democracies Die”, the prominent leaders noted that democracy across the continent is under strain and warned that weak institutions, corruption, inequality, misinformation, and lack of opportunities for young people pose grave risks to its survival.

Chairman and Founder of the GJF, Jonathan, said democracy on the continent was going through a period of strain and risked collapse unless stakeholders came together to rethink and reform it. He noted that electoral manipulation remains one of the biggest threats:

He stated: “We in Africa must begin to look at our democracy and rethink it in a way that works well for us and our people. One of the problems is our electoral system. People manipulate the process to remain in power by all means.

“If we had proper elections, a leader who fails to perform would be voted out. But in our case, people use the system to perpetuate themselves even when the people don’t want them.”

The former President further stressed that Africans want a democracy that delivers the expected dividends.

He said: “Our people want to enjoy their freedoms. They want their votes to count during elections. They want equitable representation and inclusivity.

“They want a good education. Our people want security. They want access to good healthcare. They want jobs. They want dignity. When leaders fail to meet these basic needs, the people become disillusioned.”

He noted further that where democracy fails to meet expectations, desperation can open the door to authoritarianism, adding that leaders must commit to the kind of democracy that guarantees a great future for our children, where their voices matter.

Jonathan also spoke on youth participation in governance, describing it as very encouraging. He, however, emphasised that for the youth to succeed in governance, they need the wisdom and experience of older people to guide them.”

Mahama, in his remarks, said democracy would not survive unless Africans actively worked to protect and strengthen it.

“Democracy will not survive if we don’t work for it. We need a reset of democracy and governance to ensure accountability. Anybody who wants to serve must be accountable to the people. Our citizens are tired of corruption, misgovernance, and lack of opportunities.”

He warned that weak institutions, elite capture, exclusion, leadership deficits, and external interference erode citizens’ trust in democracy.

“To renew democracy, we must strengthen institutions, deliver development, and educate our citizens. We must protect the media and civic space. A free press is democracy’s immune system. Democracy dies when citizens lose faith, when leaders abandon integrity, and when institutions succumb to capture. But democracy can be renewed when citizens rise to defend it.”

Chairman of the event, Obasanjo, said Africa’s current democratic practice is unsustainable and must be urgently reformed.

“If democracy must not die and be buried, it has to be reformed in content, in context, and in practice. The thing that will kill democracy is the way it is currently practised. All the essentials of democracy are being bastardised, and democracy has failed the people. Democracy cannot deliver unless it is reformed. As practised now, it is the government of some people over all the people.”

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, stressed that democracy must go beyond elections to include accountability, service, and discipline.

“For many, democracy is all about elections, but that is a narrow view. Democracy is about accountability, discipline, and results.

“Unless accountability governs the relationship between citizens and governments, unless discipline permeates our social fabric, and unless results drive our public engagement, we will continue to sit on gold mines and oil wells but wallow in poverty. Any system, democratic or otherwise, will die if it does not deliver results.”

Keynote speaker Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah called on politicians to demonstrate patriotism through their conduct and commitment to democratic norms.

“A deliberate effort must be made to ensure that the lifestyle of public officers reflects service and inspires confidence. Politics should not become a do-or-die affair or a ticket to self-enrichment. Institutions such as the judiciary and electoral bodies must inspire confidence.

In spite of the appeal of ethnic or religious emotions, leaders must rise above being seen merely as champions of their ethnic or religious groups.”

The Democracy Dialogue ended with a renewed call for African leaders, institutions, and citizens to embrace accountability, strengthen institutions, and reform governance so that democracy delivers real development and prosperity.