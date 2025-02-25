Jonathan Lists Ways To Have Credible Elections In W’Africa

Share

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday said impartial electoral commissions and non-partisan security operatives are key to conducting credible elections in the West African sub-region.

Jonathan made this known in Abuja during his keynote address at a two-day Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Strengthening Democratic Processes in West Africa: Lessons from 2024 Elections and Prospects for Future Elections,’ the former Nigerian leader said independent electoral commissions and unbiased security forces are the cornerstone of credible elections.

“We must invest in building the capacity of these institutions and safeguarding their independence from political interference,” he said.

He emphasised that the success or failure of any election depends on two critical agencies: the electoral management body and the police.

“The stability of a democracy is strongly tied to how its elections are conducted and policed,” Jonathan stated.

He warned that if elections are not properly managed by security personnel, who must be fair and just, the credibility of the process and governance could be undermined.

Making further recommendations, Jonathan stressed the need for regular reviews of electoral laws to address emerging challenges and incorporate best practices.

He also urged the increased use of technology, noting that while human interference sometimes frustrates its application, automation enhances transparency, efficiency, and public confidence.

Jonathan called for greater political tolerance and inclusion, stressing the need to address instability’s root causes, including poverty, inequality, and climate change.

“Political leaders and citizens must commit to good governance, tolerance, inclusion, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Reflecting on the 2023–2024 elections in West Africa, he noted that while there were achievements, there was also an urgent need to tackle threats to democratic credibility.

“By learning from these experiences and working together, we can build a West Africa where elections reflect the people’s will and strengthen democracy,” Jonathan stated.

He urged governments and civil society organisations to mobilise youths to become more politically conscious and embrace electoral integrity.

