Jonathan Leads West African Elders To Senegal on Election Matters

Former President and Chairperson the of West African Elders Forum (WAEF), Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, will be leading other West African leaders on a mediation mission to Senegal ahead of the country’s March 24 presidential election. The delegation also includes Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Under-Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel and former President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as well as staff of the WAEF secretariat.

A statement signed by the communications officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, yesterday said members of the Mission, who left Abuja yesterday for Dakar, will be in Senegal till next Wednesday. It also said the team would meet with key stakeholders including the outgoing President Macky Sall, opposition leaders, civil society, the security authorities and the country’s electoral commission.

The executive director of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and head of the WAEF secretariat, Ms Ann Iyonu, stated that WAEF is a “forum primed for mediation, advisory and conflict resolution roles to ensure that election related conflicts are reduced to the barest minimum in the West Africa sub-region.”