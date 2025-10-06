Jonathan Leads W’African Elders Forum Pre-Election Mission To Guinea-Bissau

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) is pleased to announce the deployment of a Pre-Election Mission to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, taking place from October 5 to 8, ahead of the country’s General Elections scheduled for November 2025. Former President and Chair of WAEF, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is the head of the delegation.

During the three-day visit, the delegation will engage with the President of Guinea-Bissau, political parties, electoral commission, civil society organisations, and other key stakeholders.

The mission aims to promote peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections, and to encourage all parties to commit to dialogue, respect for the rule of law, and nonviolence throughout the electoral process.

This mission to GuineaBissau underscores WAEF’s ongoing dedication to fostering stability and unity in the sub-region through peaceful political engagement.