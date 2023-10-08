Jonathan Leads WAEF On Election Mission to Liberia

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) led by former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, left Abuja Saturday afternoon for Monrovia, on election mission ahead of Liberia’s October 10, 2023 elections.

Other members of the mission include former Burkina Faso Prime Minister and one-time President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Kadre Ouedraogo and staff of the WAEF secretariat.

The team would be on hand to observe how the elections progress to offer their support towards peaceful elections and the consolidation of democracy in the country, leveraging their experiences as former leaders of the sub-region.

According to a statement by Wealth Dickson Omi- nabo, Communications Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the team will meet with critical stakeholders, including President George Weah, who is seeking re-election, opposition leaders, the electoral management body and the security authorities.

Members of the WAEF Mission, which is billed to be in Liberia for about ten days , according to the statement would visit polling stations in Monrovia to observe Election Day procedures and results collation process and remain engaged until the results are declared.

The statement also stated that the Executive Director of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and Head of the WAEF Secretariat, Ms. Ann Iyonu and other members of the mission would “be holding consultations with the candidates, managers of the elections, and observer missions and other key stakeholders towards ensuring peaceful and successful outcomes.”

“The role of WAEF Mission is to provide advisory, mediation, and conflict resolution support services to the political leaders of the sub-region. The members would “remain in the country until the election procedures are peacefully concluded.

“The Mission’s engagements in the country would be guided by the experience and wisdom of its members who, as former Presidents and leaders in the sub- region, had managed elections and overseen successful conflict resolution and peace processes.