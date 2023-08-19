Jonathan Leads AU, Comesa Election Mission To Zimbabwe

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is billed to leave for Harare on Saturday where he would be leading a joint observer mission of the Africa Union (AU) and Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) to observe Zimbabwe’s general elections scheduled to take place on August 23.

According to a statement by the AU Commission chairperson Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, the joint AU-COMESA team is composed of 73 short-term observers and three core teams of electoral experts, who would be involved in the election observation activities from August 16 to 29 in Zimbabwe.

He explained that the objective of AU and COMESA election observer mission was to provide accurate and impartial reporting or assessment of the quality of the harmonised elections which includes observing the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental, and international standards for democratic elections.

It will be the fourth time Dr. Jonathan would be leading an AU election observation mission since 2016, having led the continental body’s missions to Tanzania, Mozambique and Zambia.