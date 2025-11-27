On Thursday, the Federal Government of Nigeria confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan is safe and currently out of Guinea-Bissau following the successful military coup in the country.

New Telegraph reports that Guinea-Bissau was put in the eye of the storm when its presidential election on Sunday, November 23, was halted after a group of military officers declared that they had seized power, announcing the removal of the sitting President and the suspension of the electoral process.

Following the development, the Nigerian Government, along with the African Union (AU) and the ECOWAS electoral mission, rejected a military takeover in Guinea-Bissau.

However, Jonathan, who was in the country as part of the ECOWAS Monitoring Mission at the time of the declaration, became a subject of concern over his safety.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its spokesperson, assured the media that the former President is safe and has already departed Guinea-Bissau.

According to him, “Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau.”

Meanwhile, AU and ECOWAS have expressed great concern over the announcement of a coup d’etat by the armed forces of Guinea-Bissau.

The heads of the missions made this known in a joint statement signed by Filipe Nyusi, former President of Mozambique, Issifu Kamara, and former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, respectively.