Jonathan: I’m Surprised Buhari Couldn’t End Boko Haram Insurgency

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has expressed surprise over the inability of his successor, Muhammadu Buhari, to end the Book Haram insurgency during his two term of eight years.

Jonathan spoke on Friday at the public presentation of “Scars,” a book written by a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd.) in Abuja.

According to him, given the fact that the leadership of Boko Haram had once nominated Buhari to represent them in a government proposed dialogue during his (Jonathan’s) tenure, he had thought it would have been a walk over for his successor.

He recalled that Boko Haram started in 2009 when he was vice president and continued after he took over in 2010, saying that he spent five years battling the insurgency until he left office in 2015.

“I thought that after I left, within a reasonable time, General Buhari would wipe them out. But even today, Boko Haram is still there. The issue of Boko Haram is far more complex than it is often presented.

“In response to one of the committees we set up then, the Boko Haram nominated Buhari to lead their team to negotiate with the government

“So I was feeling that, oh, if they nominated Buhari to represent them and have a discussion with the government committee, then when Buhari took over, it could have been an easy way to negotiate with them and they would have handed over their guns. But it was still there till today,” he said.

Jonathan noted that the inability of Buhari to resolve the Boko Haram crisis throughout his tenure showed that the crisis was more complex than many Nigerians had envisaged.

Jonathan also said the issue of Boko Haram was beyond hunger, adding that his administration employed so many strategies, but they did not work.

He said: “If it was only about hunger; because we tried different options; I don’t want to sound like I’m defending my government. That will be left for history when we document our books.

“But I believe we did our best: we set up different committees and tried various approaches during the five years I was in office. I believe the late Buhari, too, must have tried his best.

“I believe the government; luckily, with the Defence Minister here and the service chiefs represented; must adopt a slightly different approach. God willing, we will be able to resolve this crisis.”

Jonathan described the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 as a permanent scar on his administration.

“It is a scar I will die with. But perhaps later, more details may become known, and that too has to do with Boko Haram, he said.

The author of the book and former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (rtd.), has said the book should not be seen as an indictment on anyone but as a call for national reflection on the challenges of insurgency in the country.

“Scars, the Journey, and Boko Haram Conundrum is not an indictment; it is a national soul-searching presentation. It is an awakening reality to either act dutifully for progress, or do nothing and turn towards extinction.

“The account in this book is the painful truth as I see it. It is my hope that it will elicit a national conversation aimed at focusing attention on credible solutions to the challenges. As we unveil this book, I invite you to join me on a journey of reflection, empathy, and hope,” he said.