Jonathan Heads Joint AU, COMESA, IGAD Election Observation Mission To Uganda

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan arrived in Kampala, Uganda, early Sunday as the head of a joint African Union (AU), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Election Observation Mission (EOM) ahead of Uganda’s general elections scheduled for January 15, 2026.

A joint statement from the three organisations in Kampala confirmed that Jonathan will be assisted by Ambassador Shemsudin Ahmed Roble, a member of the COMESA Committee of Elders, and Commander Abebe Muluneh Beyene from IGAD.

The mission comprises 84 short-term observers (STOs), including ambassadors accredited to the AU, officials from election management bodies, members of civil society organisations, election experts, human rights specialists, gender and media experts, and representatives of youth organizations.

“The Mission shall interact with state authorities, including the Electoral Commission of Uganda, political parties, the media, civil society organisations, representatives of the international community, and other election observation missions,” the statement said.

Observers were drawn from over 25 African countries, including Algeria, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Eswatini, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The statement added, “Observers will be deployed across all regions of Uganda to monitor election-day procedures, including the opening of polls, voting, closing, and counting at polling stations.”

The AU-COMESA-IGAD EOM will base its assessment on Uganda’s legal electoral framework, the OAU/AU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG), and the International Declaration of Principles for Election Observation, among other standards.

In a letter inviting Dr. Jonathan to lead the mission, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, noted that the former President was selected for his strong Pan-African credentials, commitment to democracy, and proven leadership in advancing credible and peaceful electoral processes across Africa.

The African Union expressed confidence that Jonathan’s leadership will strengthen the mission’s credibility and contribute meaningfully to democratic consolidation and electoral integrity in Uganda and across the continent.