Jonathan Foundation Holds Flagship Dialogue In Yenagoa

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) will on Thursday, September 28, host the second edition of the GJF Democracy Dialogue in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The event, which is the Foundation’s flagship programme, brings together key stakeholders in Africa to chart a pathway to the challenges of democracy and provide solutions to the development issues of the continent.

This year’s dialogue theme is “Breaking New Grounds in the Democracy-Development Nexus in Africa.” This edition of the dialogue will take place in the context of a global decline in democracy, with the unconstitutional change of governments in Africa, shrinking civic space, human rights violations, disinformation, and the rise of populism all significantly impacting democracy.

A statement by the Foundation and signed by Wealth Dickson Ominabo, the Communications Officer of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation

noted that renowned Pan-Africanist and lawyer Prof Patrick Lumumba from Kenya would deliver the keynote address while Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone, and Fatuomata Tambajang, former vice president of the Gambia are panellists at the dialogue.

The statement stated that the other list of panellists also includes Amb. Joe Keshi, retired Permanent Secretary Ministry of foreign affairs, Dr Adhiambo Odaga, Former Director of Pan Africa Programs at the Ford Foundation, Prof Ibaba Samuel Ibaba, Professor of Political Science and Dean School of Postgraduate Studies at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State and Dr. Matthew Ayibakuro, Governance Adviser, Commonwealth and Development Office at the British High Commission, Abuja.”

The statement also noted that the Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, will serve as the chairman of the occasion, while the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwaste III, is the Royal Father of the Day. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, is the special guest of honour, while Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, is the Chief host for the event.

Participants will discuss how democracy can be used to achieve development and pursue other national aspirations. The statement concluded.