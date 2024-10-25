Jonathan Finally Opens Up On 2015 Election, Says Losing Poll As Incumbent President Not Easy

Share

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan has finally opened up on the struggle he faced loosing the 2015 presidential election.

Jonathan who spoke at the inaugural of Raymond Dokpesi Annual Diamond Lecture, an event organized by Daar Communications in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) described his experience as one of the most challenging moments of his political career.

Jonathan revealed that upon hearing the election results, he felt a wave of emotion, as though the entire world had turned against him.

New Telegraph recalls that Jonathan contested on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and was defeated by Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who received 15,424,921 votes compared to Jonathan’s 12,853,162.

The 2015 election was significant as it marked the first instance in Nigeria’s history where an incumbent President lost a re-election bid

With a smile, Jonathan recounted the deep emotional struggle he faced during that period, stating that the pain was difficult to articulate.

He also acknowledged the supportive role played by Raymond Dokpesi, the Chairman of Daar Communications, prior to his transition of power to Buhari.

The former President said, “It is not easy to lose an election as a President. You will think the whole world is against you. But then, Dokpesi invited me before I handed over. I remember what he said to me when I lost the election.” Jonathan mentioned the numerous senior statesmen who spoke to him during that time, but it was Dokpesi’s congratulatory message and encouragement to move past the election that resonated with him the most. “There were so many senior Nigerians (elder statesmen) who spoke. After I listened to all the conversations, he congratulated me and encouraged me to look beyond the election. This is how I commemorated that session. That communication gave me hope and helped me not necessarily for the transition hour ahead of me but also in my spiritual life as a private citizen. “If you read my book, My Transition Hours, I explain it more elaborately,” he added.

